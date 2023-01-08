Michael Strahan's Comment On Skip Bayless Is Going Viral

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - SEPTEMBER 15: Former NY Giant and star of upcoming FOX comedy series "Brothers," Michael Strahan attends the Fox "Brothers" Challenge at the New York Giants Timex Performance Center on September 15, 2009 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Fox)

Damar Hamlin has been the talk around sports for the last week.

It's been six days since the Buffalo Bills' safety went into cardiac arrest on Monday night. It was a scary situation since a lot of people feared the worst, but thankfully, he was on the mend.

He's made incredible progress since being admitted to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, including being able to breathe on his own and FaceTiming teammates.

Michael Strahan was one of the media pundits who touched on Hamlin's situation on Sunday but also threw some shade at Skip Bayless.

“There were things done here, by somebody at this network, that were inhumane,” Strahan said.

This comes after Bayless got skewered for an insensitive tweet after Hamlin collapsed on Monday night.

"No doubt the NFL is considering postponing the rest of this game - but how? This late in the season, a game of this magnitude is crucial to the regular-season outcome ... which suddenly seems so irrelevant," Bayless tweeted.

That led to Bayless clarifying his stance before he had to do the show "Undisputed" by himself on Tuesday.

When other employees in the same company are taking potshots at you, you know you screwed up.