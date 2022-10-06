Michael Strahan's Social Media Post Goes Viral After Concerning News

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - JUNE 10: Michael Strahan addresses the media at a press conference where he announced his retirement from the New York Giants on June 10, 2008 at Giants Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Andy Marlin/Getty Images)

Earlier this week, a concerning report emerged regarding NFL legend Michael Strahan.

The longtime New York Giants star was visibly absent from one of his many responsibilities. The U.S. Sun noticed that Strahan missed back-to-back days of hosting Good Morning America.

That led fans to start to worry about the Hall of Fame pass rusher. Fans wondered if he was feeling ill or if something else happened to make him miss the show.

Well, on Thursday he posted a photo to social media that eased those fears. He and the rest of the Fox football crew were celebrating Curt Menefee, who earned his Masters degree in Public Policy & Administration from Northwestern University.

Check it out.

Strahan looks both happy and healthy in the latest photo so it seems like fans can take a deep sigh of relief.

Congratulations to Curt on the achievement!