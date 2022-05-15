Michael Thomas Already Helping Chris Olave: Fans React

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JANUARY 01: Chris Olave #2 of the Ohio State Buckeyes reacts after his touchdown catch against the Clemson Tigers in the third quarter during the College Football Playoff semifinal game at the Allstate Sugar Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on January 01, 2021 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

It didn't take long for Chris Olave to start working out with fellow receiver Michael Thomas.

OIave spoke to the Saints media at minicamp and confirmed that he's already been working out with Thomas.

It's only been two weeks since Olave was picked by the Saints in the first round of the NFL Draft.

The Saints then signed Jarvis Landry to a one-year deal a couple of days ago. That strengthens their receiving core heading into the season and Olave even said he studied some of Landry's film in college.

Saints fans love Olave's mentality during rookie camp.

If all three of Olave, Thomas, and Landry can stay healthy this season, the Saints will have one heck of a receiving group. There will be no shortage of options for quarterback Jameis Winston to throw to.

Olave finished his last college season with 936 yards and 13 touchdowns off 65 receptions, while Landry had 570 yards and two touchdowns off 52 receptions for the Browns this past season.

Thomas didn't get to play as he was coming off an injury, but he's expected to be fully healthy for this season.

The sky could be the limit for this group if Winston can get them the ball.