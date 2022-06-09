Michael Thomas "Doubtful" For Saints Minicamp: Fans React

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - DECEMBER 23: Michael Thomas #13 of the New Orleans Saints reacts to a play during a game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on December 23, 2018 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

After missing the entire 2021 NFL season due to preseason surgery, New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas has widely been believed to be back on track to join the team for 2022. That may not be the case though.

Speaking to the media on Thursday, Saints head coach Dennis Allen announced that Thomas is "doubtful" to join the Saints for their upcoming minicamp. Their minicamp begins next week.

Thomas first went on injured reserve in December 2020 due to an ankle injury. A lot of offseason uncertainty ensued until it was revealed in July that Thomas had undergone ankle surgery.

Fans aren't in a rush to get Thomas back if it means getting him at 100-percent. The bigger concern they have right now is whether he'll be healthy enough to join the team in training camp:

In his first four NFL seasons Michael Thomas was a model of health and consistency. He missed only one game in his first four seasons and rapidly climbed the ranks of the NFL's elite receivers.

After making the Pro Bowl in 2017, he led the league in receptions in 2018 before breaking the single season receptions record in 2019. Thomas earned Pro Bowl, All-Pro and Offensive Player of the Year honors for his incredible season.

But injuries began to mount for Thomas in 2020. He missed nine games that year, resulting in career-lows in all categories for him.

We're all waiting to see what Michael Thomas looks like on the field when he finally heals up fully.