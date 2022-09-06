Michael Thomas' Expected Week 1 Playing Status Revealed

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - DECEMBER 23: Michael Thomas #13 of the New Orleans Saints reacts to a play during a game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on December 23, 2018 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

Michael Thomas is reportedly expected to take the field for the New Orleans Saints in Week 1.

NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport believes the former Offensive Player of the Year will be ready to go despite some preseason injury issues.

"I think he's gonna go and I think he's going to be really good," Rapoport said on The Pat McAfee Show.

Dealing with some nagging ankle injury issues, Thomas hasn't taken the field since 2020. He was looking primed for a fully healthy return to start the 2022 season before suffering a hamstring injury earlier this offseason.

When healthy, Thomas has the proven ability to be one of the most prolific producers in the league. In 2019, he led the NFL in both receptions and receiving yards.

Thomas will look to get back to that elite level of production starting with the Saints' Week 1 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons on September 11.