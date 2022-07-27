Michael Thomas Has Message For Fans After Returning To Saints Practice

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - DECEMBER 23: Michael Thomas #13 of the New Orleans Saints is tackled by Terrell Edmunds #34 of the Pittsburgh Steelers during the first half at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on December 23, 2018 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

The New Orleans Saints got some much-needed good news on Wednesday morning.

Star wide receiver Michael Thomas was back at practice for the first time in over a year. He was placed on the PUP list last week and it looked like he'd miss a good chunk of training camp until he didn't.

Thomas even put a coy tweet out announcing that he's back.

"Y’all favorite fantasy doctor lied," Thomas tweeted.

Thomas has been rehabbing all offseason, though didn't take part in OTAs or minicamp.

Getting him back will be massive for the Saints' offense as the unit hasn't been the same with him injured.

He has the ability to take the top off a defense at any moment, which is something that only a handful of receivers can do in this league.

Thomas likely has to clear some more hurdles, but it's looking increasingly likely that he'll be back playing when Week 1 rolls around.