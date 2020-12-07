Michael Thomas Reveals His Pick For NFL Rookie Of The Year

Michael Thomas has seen enough to make his pick for the NFL’s Rookie of the Year Award.

The New Orleans Saints star is arguably the best wide receiver in the NFL, but he’s got some major competition on the way in Justin Jefferson.

The Minnesota Vikings first-year wide receiver has been arguably the best rookie in football this season. Jefferson, 21, joined elite company on Sunday afternoon. He became the first Minnesota Vikings rookie to go past the 1,000 yard mark in receiving.

Thomas had some major praise for Jefferson on social media. The New Orleans Saints star said he would give the Rookie of the Year award to the Vikings first-year wide receiver.

“Justin Jefferson is the Rookie of The Year I have seen enough lol,” Thomas tweeted on Sunday afternoon. “That’s hard bro keep going !”

@JJettas2 is the Rookie of The Year I have seen enough lol 💪🏾 that’s hard bro keep going ! — Michael Thomas (@Cantguardmike) December 7, 2020

Jefferson had 12 catches for 121 yards and one touchdown in the Vikings’ win over the Jaguars on Sunday.

Minnesota’s first-year wide receiver now has five 100-plus yard games, including four games with at least 10 catches.

Jefferson is putting together one of the best rookie wide receiver seasons in recent NFL memory. He’s close to locking up the Offensive Rookie of the Year award.