NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - DECEMBER 23: Michael Thomas #13 of the New Orleans Saints reacts to a play during a game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on December 23, 2018 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

New Orleans star wide receiver Michael Thomas did not practice on Wednesday due to a foot injury he suffered during Sunday's loss to the Carolina Panthers.

Jarvis Landry got limited sideline action with trainers due to an ankle injury.

The NFL world took to Twitter to react to this injury news.

"Well this isn’t good," one fan wrote.

"I HATE MY LIFE!!!" another added.

"Olave season," another said.

Given Thomas' recent injury history, any time off the field is cause for concern.

After notching two straight All-Pro selections and an Offensive Player of the Year trophy in 2019, Thomas suffered an ankle injury midway through the 2020 season. Week 1 of the 2022 season was his first game back following that injury.

Thomas has 171 yards and three touchdowns on 16 catches through three games. The Saints are 1-2.

If Thomas and Landry are unable to go this weekend, rookie wide receiver Chris Olave will be called to produce in Sunday's matchup against the Minnesota Vikings.