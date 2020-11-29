NFL Star Has A Blunt Message For Nate Robinson

Nate Robinson got knocked out by Jake Paul in the second round of their Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. undercard match on Saturday night.

The former NBA shooting guard took several big hits from Paul before eventually falling in the second round of the match.

“You don’t play boxing,” analyst Sugar Ray Leonard said during the match.

ESPN.com had more details on the fight:

It’s tough to judge what level of skill the 23-year-old Paul has, because Robinson had no experience. Paul said on the Triller broadcast after the fight that “he was better than I expected” and credited Robinson for stepping into the ring with him. Paul then called out a bunch of people to fight next — including a claim he could knock out UFC star Conor McGregor in a boxing match.

Robinson, meanwhile, took some heat on social media for his performance.

New Orleans Saints All-Pro wide receiver Michael Thomas had a blunt message for the former NBA player.

Nate Robinson has to give back his dunk contest trophies — Michael Thomas (@Cantguardmike) November 29, 2020

That seems a bit harsh, but Robinson should probably think twice before stepping into the boxing ring again.

Paul, meanwhile, will probably be heard from again.