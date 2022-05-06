Michael Thomas Reacts To Antonio Brown's Colin Kaepernick Comments

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - DECEMBER 23: Michael Thomas #13 of the New Orleans Saints reacts to a play during a game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on December 23, 2018 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

Add Michael Thomas to the list of NFL players who don't have much respect for Colin Kaepernick.

Antonio Brown voiced a controversial opinion of Kaepernick earlier this week.

He admitted he doesn't feel bad about Kaepernick's current situation because he "took the deal" and even said he was "trash" on the field.

He's, of course, alluding to the numerous endorsements and business opportunities Kaepernick has received outside of football.

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas actually agrees.

"he isn't wrong wrong lol," he said.

Brown expanded on his Kaepernick opinion on This is 50.

"I don't even want to mention his name. AB is a valuable football player. AB had stats last year. Touchdowns... He's being treated good," he said. "He's got a Netflix deal. People think 'Aww he's being treated bad because he can't play football.' Yeah they didn't let him play football - they gave him commercials, they gave him money..."

Kaepernick, meanwhile, has spent the offseason promoting his attempt at an NFL comeback.

He's even willing to accept a backup position.

"I'm told Colin Kaepernick has informed others that he's open to accepting even a back-up QB role--if* that's what it takes--to facilitate a return to the NFL, per league source," Josina Anderson tweeted last month.

Perhaps an NFL team will give him a shot ahead of the 2022 season. But it's still unlikely he makes an active roster at this point in his career.