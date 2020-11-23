The Spun

Michael Thomas Sends Message To Joe Burrow After His Injury

Cincinnati Bengals rookie quarterback Joe Burrow suffers an injury.LANDOVER, MARYLAND - NOVEMBER 22: Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals is injured during the third quarter against the Washington Football Team at FedExField on November 22, 2020 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

Joe Burrow suffered a serious leg injury in Cincinnati’s game against Washington on Sunday.

The Bengals quarterback was hit low after a pass attempt in the third quarter. The No. 1 pick and rookie sensation immediately went to the turf, grabbing his left leg in pain as he fell.

After several minutes on the filed, Burrow was eventually carted off to the locker room.

Suspicions of serious injury were confirmed with an MRI after the game. Burrow suffered a torn ACL and maybe some additional damage, NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport reported.

Burrow took to Twitter after the results to share his positivity despite the horrible injury. As is expected with an ACL injury, the rookie likely won’t return until next season.

“Thanks for all the love. Can’t get rid of me that easy. See ya next year,” Burrow wrote.

The NFL world has been incredibly supportive of the young quarterback already. Saints star wide receiver Michael Thomas joined the long list of players to extend well wishes to Burrow this evening.

“Love you champ! We know YOU know how to bounce back,” Thomas wrote in response to Burrow’s tweet.

Burrow got off to a solid start in his NFL career this year. The Heisman-winning quarterback threw for 2,485 yards and 12 touchdowns through nine games. Despite the Bengals lackluster 2-7-1 record, Burrow had the franchise trending in the right direction, already matching Cincinnati’s win total from last year.

The promise and potential of this young star is limitless. The whole NFL world is hoping for a full comeback from Burrow soon.


