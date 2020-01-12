Michael Thomas Sends Nasty Message To New Orleans Reporter

Michael Thomas appeared to enjoy the Minnesota Vikings’ blowout loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Saturday night. The Saints wide receiver took some not-so-subtle shots at the Vikings on social media during the game.

“That’s what y’all get,” he wrote.

Thomas faced some criticism on social media for his tweets during the game. The Saints lost to the Vikings, 26-20, in overtime in the NFC Wild Card round last weekend.

New Orleans reporter Andrew Doak appeared to call out Thomas on Twitter. The two then got into it.

same couch I sat on every week after leading the league in every category week in and week out while you searched for a story goofy — Michael Thomas (@Cantguardmike) January 12, 2020

nope this is my platform you follow me and watch me. Know your place like I said you don’t know me. And you ain’t never played this sport so keep your advice for your intramural team. — Michael Thomas (@Cantguardmike) January 12, 2020

watch your mouth before I have to pop you in it before you even make it to the locker room. Goodnight 😴 — Michael Thomas (@Cantguardmike) January 12, 2020

I meant to speak man-to-man, as a professional, Mike. — Andrew Doak (@AndrewDoak_WWL) January 12, 2020

“Watch your mouth before I have to pop you in it before you even make it to the locker room” isn’t the best message to send to a local reporter.

Thomas is arguably the NFL’s best wide receiver and he’s starting to be one of the league’s most-outspoken players, too.