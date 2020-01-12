The Spun

Michael Thomas Sends Nasty Message To New Orleans Reporter

Michael Thomas during warmups.ATLANTA, GA - SEPTEMBER 23: Michael Thomas #13 of the New Orleans Saints warms up prior to the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on September 23, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Daniel Shirey/Getty Images)

Michael Thomas appeared to enjoy the Minnesota Vikings’ blowout loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Saturday night. The Saints wide receiver took some not-so-subtle shots at the Vikings on social media during the game.

“That’s what y’all get,” he wrote.

Thomas faced some criticism on social media for his tweets during the game. The Saints lost to the Vikings, 26-20, in overtime in the NFC Wild Card round last weekend.

New Orleans reporter Andrew Doak appeared to call out Thomas on Twitter. The two then got into it.

“Watch your mouth before I have to pop you in it before you even make it to the locker room” isn’t the best message to send to a local reporter.

Thomas is arguably the NFL’s best wide receiver and he’s starting to be one of the league’s most-outspoken players, too.


