Michael Thomas Takes Big Step In His Recovery

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas continues to make positive strides ahead of the 2022 NFL season.

On Saturday, head coach Dennis Allen said the two-time All-Pro wideout successfully joined team drills for the first time this year. He even went down to the turf and got up with no issue, per NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport.

A nagging ankle injury has kept Thomas off the field since midway through the 2020 season. Before his sharp injury-induced decline, the former Offensive Player of the Year was one of the most dominant receivers in the league.

Thomas seems to be returning to his once-great form ahead of this coming season. Earlier this week, MT was "on fire" in one-on-one drills.

This resurgence for Thomas comes at a much-needed time for the Saints. After a painfully-thin year at wide receiver in 2021, the New Orleans squad now has Thomas and recently-signed wide receiver Jarvis Landry on the roster.

With his current upward trajectory, Thomas will look to notch his first full season since 2018.