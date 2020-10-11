Teammate Michael Thomas Reportedly Punched Has Been Identified

The New Orleans Saints are holding All-Pro wide receiver Michael Thomas out of Monday night’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers due to disciplinary reasons.

Thomas, 27, has been battling an injury, but he’s been ruled out of Monday night’s game due to an incident with a teammate.

The former Ohio State Buckeyes star reportedly punched a teammate at practice. According to NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero, that teammate is defensive back Chauncey Gardner-Johnson.

Gardner-Johnson is a 22-year-old safety out of Florida. This is his second season with the New Orleans Saints. Gardner-Johnson was a fourth-round NFL Draft pick out of Florida in 2019.

Thomas had been listed as questionable for Monday night’s game with an ankle injury. The All-Pro wide receiver has been out since the first game of the season, a Week 1 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

New Orleans updated Thomas’ status to out, but clarified that it was for disciplinary reasons.

When healthy (and not disciplined), Thomas is arguably the best wide receiver in the National Football League. The former Buckeyes star has averaged more than 100 catches and 1,400 yards a season for the pass three years.

Thomas had three catches for 17 yards in a win over Tampa Bay in Week 1.

New Orleans and Los Angeles are scheduled to kick off at 8:15 p.m. E.T. on Monday. The game will air on ESPN.