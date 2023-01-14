Michael Vick Has Blunt Message For Lamar Jackson

ATLANTA, GA - JANUARY 01: Former Atlanta Falcons player Michael Vick walks on the field prior to the game against the New Orleans Saints at the Georgia Dome on January 1, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Michael Vick is openly critical of Lamar Jackson's injury status for tomorrow's playoff game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

The former NFL superstar feels Jackson should tough it out and help his team on Sunday.

“Put a brace on it, let’s go... I played a whole season on a sprained MCL," Vick said on Saturday's Fox pregame show.

Jackson has been out since suffering a sprained PCL in Week 13. There was originally hope that he would be able to return for the postseason, but he's since been ruled out for tomorrow's Round 1 game.

It was determined that Jackson's knee is too "swollen and unstable" for him to take the field on Sunday.

There's been plenty of speculation connecting Jackson's injury status to his upcoming contract negotiations with the Ravens this offseason. If that speculation is true, Vick's comments become all the more relevant.

Backup QB Tyler Huntley is questionable with a shoulder/wrist issue. Undrafted rookie Anthony Brown is next up.