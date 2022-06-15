Michael Vick Has Brutally Honest Admission On His College Career

PHILADELPHIA - AUGUST 14: Michael Vick of the Philadelphia Eagles speaks at a press conference at the NovaCare Complex on August 14, 2009 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Vick signed a one-year contract, with a second year option, with the Eagles. (Photo by Larry French/Getty Images)

There are a few former college athletes that you just know would dominate today's NIL landscape.

Former Virginia Tech superstar Michael Vick is certainly one of those players.

During a recent appearance on The Rich Eisen Show, Vick explained that he would've stayed in Blacksburg all four years if he had the opportunities that current college athletes do.

"I definitely think there could've been some dynamic numbers (at Virginia Tech)," Vick said. "Definitely been enough to keep me around in school. I wasn't the guy who wanted to leave early, but because of circumstances in my life I felt like I was forced to leave early. I wanted to enjoy that college experience. I feel like I was just growing into my own, growing into a man and I just didn't want to make life super serious, but sometimes as a young man you have to make adult decisions and that was the decision I made at the time.

"I would've boomed in the NIL space and I know it would've been done the right way. Man, great thing about is now, these kids get an opportunity to not have that pressure on themselves and now we get to pay it forward."

Vick suited up for two electrifying seasons with the Hokies, including a Heisman-contending season in 1999 that saw him notch 2,747 total yards and 22 total touchdowns as an elite dual-threat option.

Vick believes he would have earned "north of a million" if NIL opportunities were available to him in college.

"I couldn't settle for no less than that," he added.