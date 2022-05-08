Michael Vick Is Still Really Fast: NFL World Reacts

ATLANTA, GA - JANUARY 01: Former Atlanta Falcons player Michael Vick walks on the field prior to the game against the New Orleans Saints at the Georgia Dome on January 1, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Michael Vick is still really, really fast.

The former star NFL quarterback is 41 years old, but he's still probably faster than 99.99999 percent of the population.

Vick, who last played in the National Football League in 2015, recently ran a 4.7 in the 40-yard dash.

That's blazing fast for a 41-year-old man - or anyone, to be honest.

NFL fans are not surprised.

"Imagine these dudes showing up at the rec," one fan joked.

"They never stopped working out. The grind is real," another fan added on Twitter.

"Makes me thinks of the Atlanta episode," another fan added.

Vick still has a pretty strong arm, too.

Michael Vick remains one of the most-entertaining players in National Football League history.

His athleticism at the age of 41 is further proof of that.