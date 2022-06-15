Michael Vick Opens Up About Virginia Tech: College Fans React

ATLANTA, GA - JANUARY 01: Former Atlanta Falcons player Michael Vick walks on the field prior to the game against the New Orleans Saints at the Georgia Dome on January 1, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Few college football players have been more entertaining to watch than Michael Vick.

The legendary Virginia Tech quarterback led the Hokies to the national championship game during the 1999 season, losing to Florida State.

Vick, arguably the face of Virginia Tech football, didn't get to capitalize on his college success as he would have in today's game.

The former No. 1 overall NFL Draft pick admitted that he would've stayed in school longer if today's Name, Image and Likeness rules existed.

"I wanted to enjoy that college experience... I would've boomed in the NIL space."

Watching Vick play another season at Virginia Tech would've been pretty awesome.

"Michael Vick was to football what Steph curry is to basketball," one fan admitted.

"So would’ve a ton of these QBs from 10-15 years ago," another fan suggested.

Vick believes he could've made more than a million/year at Virginia Tech today.

“I definitely think it would have been some dynamic numbers... north of a million. I couldn’t settle for no less than that."

Virginia Tech fans are left to wonder what if...