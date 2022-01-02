Michael Vick Reacts To Death Of Former Coach Dan Reeves

The NFL world lost a remarkable coach on Saturday. Dan Reeves, head coach of the Broncos, Giants and Falcons passed away at the age 77. He reportedly died due to complications from a long bout with illness.

Former Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Vick took some time to address Reeves’ passing on Twitter.

“I’m saddened to hear about the passing of my beloved Coach Dan Reeves,” Vick said. “He was a great husband, father and mentor to so many. I loved him like a father and he will truly be missed. My prayers are with his family during this time. Love you, Coach.”

Reeves was a two-time Coach of the Year and led the Falcons to their first ever Super Bowl appearance back in 1999. The late, Falcons coach also drafted Vick No. 1 overall. He would go on to make four Pro Bowls and become one of the most dynamic QB’s to ever put on shoulder pads.

Across 23 NFL seasons, Dan Reeves compiled a 201-174-2 record. Which included numerous Super Bowl appearances and mentoring some tremendous players. Reeves learned at the knee of the great Tom Landry after eight seasons as a running back for the Dallas Cowboys.

Awful start to 2022.

Dan Reeves will never be forgotten here in Denver.

He was a great coach. And a better man. #RIP https://t.co/ICcZiz1b3S — Vic Lombardi (@VicLombardi) January 1, 2022

Reeves won a Super Bowl as a player in 1971 and as a Dallas assistant in Super Bowl XII against the Denver Broncos. The team that he would go on to coach for 12 seasons with a .601 win percentage.

Our thoughts are certainly with Reeves’ family and his extended NFL family.