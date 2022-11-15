Michael Vick Reacts To Heartbreaking Virginia Football Tragedy

ATLANTA, GA - JANUARY 01: Former Atlanta Falcons player Michael Vick walks on the field prior to the game against the New Orleans Saints at the Georgia Dome on January 1, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Over the weekend, the sports world received heartbreaking news regarding the Virginia football team.

Three members were killed after returning from a school field trip on Sunday. Police identified, former Virginia football player Christopher Darnell Jones Jr. as the suspect.

He is facing three counts of second-degree murder and three counts of using a handgun in the commission of a felony. Over the past few days, tributes have been pouring in for the three players.

Former Virginia Tech star quarterback Michael Vick was among those who gave their condolences to the families.

"Prayers for the @UVAFootball program and their families," Vick said on Twitter Monday night.

Jones' father said he couldn't believe it was his son accused of the shooting. "I can’t believe it was him,” Christopher Darnell Jones Sr. said. “I still can’t believe it now."

"He came to the house he did his laundry, we sat and talked, and he seemed like he was doing really well. When we finally had a chance to talk, he said there were some people there who were giving him a hard time, but he still was upbeat, and he was positive. I don’t know what happened between then and now to cause this to happen.”

Our thoughts are with the families impacted by the shooting.