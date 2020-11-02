Michael Vick Reacts To Tua Tagovailoa’s NFL Debut

Michael Vick joined The Herd with Colin Cowherd on Monday to discuss Week 8 in the NFL. The former Falcons quarterback had some interesting thoughts about Tua Tagovailoa’s NFL debut with the Dolphins on Sunday.

After watching the rookie QB make his first start, Vick had some concerns for his fellow lefty quarterback. The biggest concern Vick had was with the durability of the undersized Tagovailoa.

“I’ve met him before and I sized him up,” Vick said on The Herd. “Usually when I meet mobile quarterbacks I always look at their frame and what they’re working with. It determines how long they’re going to last.”

At only 6’0″ tall and 216 pounds, Tagovailoa is certainly on the low-end of height and weight compared to some of the league’s other mobile QBs. Although, his stature certainly doesn’t disqualify him from future success. Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson has far exceeded his NFL expectations with a similar build.

Though Tagovailoa did get a win for the Dolphins in his first start, he didn’t look as great as many expected him to. Miami put up a solid 28 points, but two of the team’s four touchdowns were collected by the defense and special teams.

The former Alabama QB went 12/22 for 93 yards and one touchdown. Almost all of Tagovailoa’s completions were recorded on check downs and short screen passes. If it weren’t for a pick six and a Jaheem Grant punt return, the Dolphins very well could have lost this game.

Long story short, the rookie’s debut wasn’t fantastic, but it wasn’t horrible either.

With their 28-17 win over the Rams on Sunday the Dolphins move to 4-3 on the season and second place in the AFC East.

Tagovailoa will need to step his offensive production next week as Miami takes on a solid 5-2 Cardinals team. Arizona is led by an undersized, mobile quarterback of their own in Kyler Murray.

Judging by Tagovailoa’s championship highlights in college, the rookie has a history of thriving under pressure. He needs to kick in that extra gear as all eyes are trained on the new Dolphins starter moving forward.

Let’s see if he can handle the heat.