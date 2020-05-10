ESPN’s Michael Wilbon ‘Feels Bad’ For 1 NFL Quarterback

ESPN personality Michael Wilbon isn’t a fan of all the criticism coming at Chicago Bears quarterback Mitch Trubisky.

Wilbon, a Chicago native, thinks Trubisky’s head coach and general manager are helping add major fuel to the criticism fire.

The Pardon The Interruption co-host appeared on The Rich Eisen Show this week to discuss his thoughts on the Bears.

“I feel bad for Mitch Trubisky. He has a coach [Matt Nagy] that doesn’t want to coach him. Trubisky is being taken down by a coach and GM [Ryan Pace] who won’t back him,” Wilbon said.

In a shocking turn of events, @RealMikeWilbon isn't here for your @Mtrubisky10 slander this coming #Bears season: pic.twitter.com/xyeQgirrSl — Rich Eisen Show (@RichEisenShow) May 6, 2020

Trubisky struggled in Year 3 following a promising second season in Chicago. This resulted in some telling offseason moves.

Chicago traded for Jaguars quarterback Nick Foles, who could take over as the team’s starter. The Bears then declined Trubisky’s fifth-year contract option.

Trubisky had 17 touchdowns and 10 interceptions in 15 games last season. He’ll now look to hold off Foles and take a step forward in 2020.

If Wilbon is right, though, he might not last in Chicago much longer.