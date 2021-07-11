The Spun

Michael Wilbon Revealed His Greatest Athletic Achievement

Michael Wilbon speaking on ESPN.ESPN.

Longtime ESPN personality Michael Wilbon is known for talking about sports on television, but he has a pretty cool athletic achievement of his own.

Earlier this week, San Diego Padres relief pitcher Daniel Camarena made MLB history when his first big-league hit came off Max Scherzer. It wasn’t just a regular hit, though – it was a grand slam. Camarena knocked a pitch over the right field wall with the bases loaded and the Cy Young pitcher on the mound.

It was a pretty unreal moment.

Wilbon and Tony Kornheiser discussed the play on Pardon The Interruption. During their segment, Wilbon revealed he had a similar athletic achievement in little league.

“I was a pitcher, who in the Little League title game, I was a pitcher who hit a grand slam to tie the game. We didn’t win the game, we didn’t win the championship, we lost it. But it’s the highlight of my life. I was a 12. There’s nothing greater than a pitcher hitting a grand slam,” Wilbon said.

Anyone who played little league can probably remember some of their biggest highlights. It’s pretty cool that Wilbon still remembers his big moment.


