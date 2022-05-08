Michael Wilbon Sounds Off On Giannis: NBA World Reacts

CLEVELAND, OH - JUNE 08, 2016: ESPN commentator Michael Wilbon looks on prior to Game 3 of the 2016 NBA Finals between the Golden State Warriors and Cleveland Cavaliers at Quicken Loans Arena on June 08, 2016 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by: 2016 Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images)

Michael Wilbon sounded off on Giannis following Game 3 of the Milwaukee Bucks vs. Boston Celtics second round series.

Giannis was the best player on the floor on Saturday afternoon, leading the Bucks to a huge win - and a 2-1 lead in the second round Eastern Conference playoff series.

However, Wilbon believes the league's officials need to do a better job of officiating the MVP.

"Giannis, on his own merit, is likely the best player in the world now…but the notion that he should just be allowed to bowl people over without offensive fouls being called is preposterous!" he tweeted.

Many fans don't seem to agree.

"Michael Wilbon has been around long enough to remember basketball in the 80s, 90s, 2000s, 2010s with players like Duncan, Shaq, Garnett and so many others. To suddenly act like he doesn’t know what a post-up is or physical play in the playoffs is a joke" one fan tweeted.

"If Boston won, would you be complaining about how many times Tatum got away with offensive fouls last night?" another fan suggested.

"I dont recall you saying anything about this during the finals last season," one fan pointed out.

Giannis, meanwhile, is keeping quiet about the fans.

Game 4 is set for Monday night.