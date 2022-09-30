Michael Thomas has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Minnesota Vikings in London.

The New Orleans wide receiver missed practice each day this week with a toe injury.

Saints head coach Dennis Allen announced Thomas' status on Friday morning.

Injury issues have been a major problem for Thomas over the last few seasons. Since his Offensive Player of the Year award in 2019, the star wide receiver has appeared in just 10 games.

After missing the entire 2021 season, Thomas got off to a solid start in 2022. Through three games, he reeled in 16 catches for 171 yards and three touchdowns.

The NFL world took to Twitter to react to this unfortunate injury news.

"I’m done with this dude tbh. Dude turned into walking glass as soon as he got paid," one fan wrote.

"FIRE UP CHRIS OLAVE," another added.

"Unpopular opinion probably: we need to scrub the roster of all the players always out for injury. Michael Thomas included," another said.

With Thomas out, the majority of the receiving load will fall on rookie Chris Olave and veteran Jarvis Landry.

Quarterback Jameis Winston is also doubtful to take the field on Sunday morning.