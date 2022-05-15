Michele Tafoya Getting Crushed For What She Said About Shohei Ohtani

ATLANTA, GA - AUGUST 29: Michele Tafoya of NBC Sports prior to the final preseason NFL game between the Cleveland Browns and the Atlanta Falcons on August 29, 2021 at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by David J. Griffin/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Longtime NFL Sunday Night Football sideline reporter Michele Tafoya is no longer employed in the sports world.

Tafoya, who left NBC following the Super Bowl, is now getting involved in the political world.

However, Tafoya had sports fans up in arms on Saturday night, when she tweeted about Los Angeles Angels superstar Shohei Ohtani.

Apparently, the former NBC reporter is fed up with the Ohtani hype.

"@Angels broadcast… Enough with the @Ohtani baseball chatter!!!" she tweeted.

Unsurprisingly, the tweet is getting destroyed.

Tafoya's Ohtani-themed tweet has just 70 likes, while more than 900 people have quote-tweeted it with something critical to say.

Who doesn't like Shohei Ohtani?