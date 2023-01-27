Michele Tafoya Questions Former Sideline Reporter's Gruesome Admission

HOUSTON, TX - OCTOBER 7: TV announcer Michele Tafoya on the field before a game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on October 7, 2018 in Houston, Texans. The Texans defeated the Cowboys in overtime 19-16. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

Former NFL reporter Lisa Guerrero has a new memoir coming out that's titled Warrior: My Path to Being Brave.

In the book, she opens up about a horrifying situation that took place when she was working for Monday Night Football in 2003. Guerrero revealed that she suffered a miscarriage while on the sidelines during a game.

"I was a shell of myself," she said. "And I felt such shame and embarrassment that the last thing I was going to say is, 'Oh, and by the way, I just had a miscarriage.' Most of my best friends will learn about it by reading the book."

It's a tragic story, but not everyone is inclined to believe her. In fact, former NFL sideline reporter Michele Tafoya said she has a "hesitation" about believing Guerrero suffered a miscarriage.

“I’ve had multiple miscarriages,” Tafoya said via Awful Announcing. “I’ve talked very openly about my struggles to have a baby, about my adoption of my second child. I wouldn’t wish it on anyone. Losing a pregnancy between eight and 12 weeks is not uncommon. If it was such pain that she’s carried for 20 years, and her best friends still have to buy the book to learn about it? I see a disconnect there. It’s her story to tell, but having been through similar things, trust me when I tell you, my best friends knew.”

Tafoya doesn't see why Guerrero wouldn't have told her friends about the miscarriage.

“Trust me when I tell you that all my best friends knew about that," she added. "I don’t know why you would wait to publish a book 15 years after the fact to reveal this to your best friends. And so, I have my hesitation about, was this truly a devastating miscarriage?”

It's not likely Guerrero would openly lie about a situation so devastating.