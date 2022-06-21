Michele Tafoya Reacts To Heated Interview With Dan Le Batard

HOUSTON, TX - OCTOBER 7: TV announcer Michele Tafoya on the field before a game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on October 7, 2018 in Houston, Texans. The Texans defeated the Cowboys in overtime 19-16. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

Last week, former NBC Sports sideline reporter Michele Tafoya made an appearance on the Dan Le Batard Show.

Apparently she wasn't a fan of what happened during the show. In a comment to a Fox News show, Tafoya complained about what happened during her time with the former ESPN personality.

According to her comments, via Jimmy Traina of Sports Illustrated, Tafoya said she was told they would talk about her new podcast and her lengthy career. However, she suggested she was "ambushed" with questions about her political leanings.

Here's more from Sports Illustrated:

“I was invited with this, ‘We want to talk about your great career and your new podcast. Is it O.K. if we talk to you for about 30 or 40 minutes?’ said Tafoya on Fox. “It was someone I knew from my past, so I said O.K. The second I got on, I was ambushed with ‘You’re anti-CRT. You’re a racist. You can’t read the Florida law without being a homopho—.’ I was absolutely ambushed.”

It's difficult to believe Tafoya would not have known questions about her foray into politics would be on the table - especially on that particular show.