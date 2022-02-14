The Spun

NBC reporter Michelle Tafoya.ATLANTA, GA - AUGUST 29: Michele Tafoya of NBC Sports prior to the final preseason NFL game between the Cleveland Browns and the Atlanta Falcons on August 29, 2021 at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by David J. Griffin/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Michele Tafoya called her final Super Bowl for NBC on Sunday night, as the Los Angeles Rams topped the Cincinnati Bengals, 23-20.

“My time with NBC Sports has been the most satisfying of my career,” Tafoya said in NBC’s release. “I’ve had the good fortune of collaborating with a team that is amongst the best at what they do, and the support I’ve received in this position has been unparalleled. The list of people to thank is incredibly long, but for now, I will say I am immeasurably grateful to Fred Gaudelli, Drew Esocoff, Al Michaels, and Cris Collinsworth. They are the backbone of the Sunday Night Football family.

“Some may consider me crazy to walk away from one of the more coveted roles in sports television, and I do not doubt that I will miss many aspects of the job. But for some time, I have been considering other areas I would like to explore both personally and professionally. I couldn’t ignore that little voice anymore after what we have all endured over the last few years. There’s no better way to walk away from covering the NFL than with one more Super Bowl!”

Tafoya already has a new job lined up, too.

The longtime sideline reporter will be co-chairing a Minnesota gubernatorial campaign.

Going from sports to politics is quite a move.

“Wait, what?” one fan tweeted in surprise.

“I thought she’d replace McCain on The View,” another fan suggested.

“Tafoya was so damn good on SNF. Hats off to an awesome sports-broadcasting career,” another fan admitted.

Best of luck in a new chapter, Michele.

