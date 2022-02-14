Michele Tafoya has a new job for next season and it has nothing to do with sports.

She won’t be a sideline reporter moving forward. Instead, she’ll become a co-chair of a Minnesota gubernatorial campaign.

The campaign will be for businessman and Army veteran Kendall Qualls, who will be running for governor in Minnesota.

Tafoya, in a long interview we had, says she'll be co-chairing @KendallQuallsMN's campaign. She will also appear in some form at CPAC in Orlando in late February, including possibly interviewing @EnesFreedom at the event. Then onto making herself available for political shows. https://t.co/KLESqk6YNL — Richard Deitsch (@richarddeitsch) February 14, 2022

In an interview with Richard Deitsch, Tafoya confirmed that she wanted to try something new after doing sports broadcasting for so many years.

“I got to a point in my life where I wanted to try other things, and there are some things that are really important to me,” Tafoya said. “This is not to say that sports isn’t an important field, that my job isn’t an important job. But in my position, I was not as free to be as vocal about world events that I’m concerned about. It’s not because I was told to shut up. I want to be very clear about that. But look, if you’re on a show like ‘Sunday Night Football,’ which is the No. 1 show in prime time for 11 straight years, unprecedented, the last thing they want to do is invite controversy.”

Tafoya will finish her career with 327 worked NFL games as a sideline reporter, including five Super Bowls.

Before Tafoya got involved with the NFL, she also did multiple Olympics, college football for CBS Sports, NBA sideline work for ESPN, and much more.

Kathryn Tappen is expected to replace Tafoya on Sunday Night Football moving forward.