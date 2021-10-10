Michelle Beadle Has Brutally Honest Admission On Future

Michelle Beadle was one of ESPN’s biggest stars for years. However, we haven’t heard much from the longtime sports TV personality as of late. That could be changing, though.

According to reports, Beadle is eyeing a potential comeback on television ahead of the 2021-22 NBA regular season.

“Michelle Beadle is eyeing a comeback. The former host of ESPN’s NBA Countdown is in talks with several suitors about possibly returning to sports media in time for the NBA season,” Front Office Sports reports.

There are a couple of different potential landing spots for Beadle, including Meadowlark, which is run by ex-ESPN president John Skipper.

Beadle, meanwhile, tweeted out a message about her future.

“A story: In December I lost Leroy Jenkins, the greatest of all pugs. I packed up and left LA. In that time, the ol’ priority list changed-to surround myself with those that make me smile…both personally & professionally. Seems easy enough. Don’t worry though, I’m still an ass,” she tweeted.

That’s a pretty solid mindset to have.

It will be interesting to see where Beadle ends up moving forward.