Michelle Beadle Reveals Why She Thinks LeBron Dislikes Her

LOS ANGELES, CA - AUGUST 05: TV personality Michelle Beadle attends 8th Annual Nike Basketball 3ON3 Tournament at Microsoft Square on August 5, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/WireImage)

Michelle Beadle has a theory on when and why LeBron James began disliking her.

In an interview on "The Sessions" podcast with Renee Paquette, Beadle revealed she believes James began disliking her after he made his infamous decision to sign with the Miami Heat.

The decision was broadcast on all the major sports networks, and it was completely unnecessary. Beadle openly made fun of the entire ordeal.

She then apparently received a DM from LeBron, who questioned why Beadle made fun of him so openly.

“I made fun of The Decision, and I was one of about a bazillion people that did,” she said, via SI.com. “This was a long time ago, I guess when I followed him, and I got a DM that was, ‘Why are you so mean to me on television?’ And I just sort of laughed it off, I didn’t even think about it.”

James has always cared plenty about what others think about him. His DM to Beadle wasn't a rare occurrence, either.

She learned that the NBA star sent plenty of messages to those who had negative things to say about him.

“Of course I took it personally, it was personal, he wanted me fired, he tried to do that,” she added. “But then I found out after the fact, when all of this sort of came out, I would get messages or texts or videos from people being like, that kind of s*** was happening to them too. He was super petty and he would try to have some sort of an effect, whether it would be small or whatever, just an effect.”

Well, there you have it. We now know why James has always disliked Beadle.