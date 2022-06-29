Michelle Beadle Rips Tom Brady Contract: NFL World Reacts

LOS ANGELES, CA - APRIL 30: TV hosts Max Kellerman, Michelle Beadle and Marcellus Wiley attend REVOLT and The National Cable and Telecommunications Association's Celebration of Cable at Belasco Theatre on April 30, 2014 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Tom Brady made history by securing a $375 million contract from FOX to be their new No. 1 color commentator on NFL games. But Michelle Beadle wasn't amused.

During a recent edition of her What Did I Miss? podcast, Beadle called Brady's FOX contract "asinine." Beadle said that she has never found Brady particularly interesting to hear talk and seemed to find the $375 million sum crazy.

“The $375 million media deal that Tom Brady – that is asinine,” Beadle said. “I mean, I don’t even know what that dude’s ever said that has made me go ‘Huh, I can’t wait to hear more of that.’ But $375 million?”

NFL fans aren't exactly sympathizing with Beadle here. While some do agree that Brady might be underqualified, most are saying that Beadle has no right to talk because of her previous overpayment for jobs.

It definitely was an exorbitant amount for FOX to pay Tom Brady as their new top color commentator. But the benefit will probably go beyond his weekly analysis.

Brady will effectively be tied to the FOX family of networks for a decade in his role with the company. That will probably give them a lot more added value.

But we'll probably find out in year one whether Brady will ever come close to being worth what they paid for him.

As for Michelle Beadle, she's not alone in how she feels about that deal.