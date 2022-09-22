Michelle Beadle's Ex Co-Host Reveals What She Was Really Like

LOS ANGELES, CA - APRIL 30: TV hosts Max Kellerman, Michelle Beadle and Marcellus Wiley attend REVOLT and The National Cable and Telecommunications Association's Celebration of Cable at Belasco Theatre on April 30, 2014 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Michelle Beadle co-hosted "SportsNation" on ESPN for a number of years before leaving for greener pastures.

And in a recent interview with BSM, former colleague Marcellus Wiley opened up about some of his favorite that he's worked with over the years; giving fans the real spill on his time working alongside Beadle.

“Beadle’s so close, but man, she’s a firecracker too,” Wiley said. “One day Beadle coming in and you’re, aww, look out, mama mad. We used to always say mama mad, and then that wasn’t the day.”

All in all, Wiley says that Beadle was probably the best to work alongside but admitted that FOX's Charissa Thompson was the most "fun."

Continuing, “I don’t want to keep Max-ing it out, but let me think, most fun... Charissa is like the best hang. Charissa Thompson, it’s like, oh, we’re working? You forgot. I’ll probably go Charissa because your shoulders are always down with Charissa. She works the room and she just keeps it light.”