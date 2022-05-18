Michelle Obama Reacts To The Big U.S. Soccer News

CROPPED VERSION US First Lady Michelle Obama raises her arms as British footballer David Beckham (R) applauds during a football game with children as part of the "Let's Move-London" event at the Winfield House in London on July 27, 2012, hours before the official start of the London 2012 Olympic Games. AFP PHOTO / JEWEL SAMAD (Photo credit should read JEWEL SAMAD/AFP/GettyImages) JEWEL SAMAD/Getty Images

If there's one person who was bound to be proud of the U.S. women's national soccer team winning their battle for equal pay today, it's former First Lady Michelle Obama.

On Wednesday, the USWNT and USMNT approved a new collective bargaining agreement which ensures equal pay between the two national soccer teams. The new CBA includes a number of additional perks to benefit both teams as well.

Taking to Twitter this afternoon, the former First Lady congratulated the USWNT for their accomplishment. She said that their victory will serve as an example to "all the little girls everywhere who dare to dream."

"I'm so proud of the talented players of (the USWNT) who worked tirelessly for years to advocate for the pay they deserve. I'm thinking of all the little girls everywhere who dare to dream and will see this team as an example of what's possible when you never give up," Obama wrote, adding a clapping emoji at the end of her tweet.

The USWNT argued for years to be paid as much as their male counterparts. A number of lawsuits tried and largely failed to make much headway.

But when the USMNT expressed that they were willing to sacrifice some of their own bonuses to ensure equal pay, the possibility became a reality.

It's one of the biggest wins for any entity in the United States arguing for equal pay in years.

It should be no surprise that Michelle Obama would want to share in the history.