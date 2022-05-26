Michelle Wie Announces Decision On Her Golf Career

CHONBURI, THAILAND - FEBRUARY 24: Michelle Wie of United States smiles during the final round of the Honda LPGA Thailand at the Siam Country Club Pattaya on February 24, 2019 in Chonburi, Thailand. (Photo by Thananuwat Srirasant/Getty Images)

Golf star Michelle Wie West hasn't been competing on the LPGA Tour much over the past few years. But after her latest announcement, it appears that she'll be competing even less.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, Wie announced that she is "stepping back" from playing in the LPGA Tour full-time. She said that she's grateful for the last 14 seasons but wants to spend time on other projects.

Wie said that she'll be partnering with Nike on new projects. She was thankful for those who supported her on her 14-year journey as a professional golfer.

Via Instagram:

Excited to announce the next phase of my career as I’ll be stepping back from playing on the @lpga_tour full time. I’m so grateful for the past 14 years I spent on tour, traveling the world and competing against the best in the game. Excited to spend more time now on projects that I always wanted to do but never had time for and to continually work to help golf become a more diverse and inclusive space. Happy to announce that I’ll be partnering with @nike and @nikewomen to become their newest Athlete Collaborator and newest member of the Nike Think Tank to get more involved with the design process and to work on meaningful projects with them. Thank you guys for your support throughout every phase of my life/career, it means so much to me.

Michelle Wie West rose to prominence on the golf scene when she was just 10 years old as the youngest player to ever qualify for the USGA amateur championship. She later became the youngest winner of the U.S. Women's Amateur Public Links and the youngest to qualify for an LPGA Tour event.

At the age of 16 she turned pro and promptly established herself as an elite golfer with three straight top five finishes at the women's majors.

In 2014, Wie won the U.S. Women's Open before finishing sixth in the world golf rankings.

Women's golf will miss the trailblazing Michelle Wie West.