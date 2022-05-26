Michelle Wie Is Stepping Away: Golf World Reacts

DALY CITY, CA - JUNE 10: Michelle Wie West of the United States looks on from the 5th hole during the first round of the LPGA Mediheal Championship at Lake Merced Golf Club on June 10, 2021 in Daly City, California. (Photo by Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images) Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images

On Thursday afternoon, Michelle Wie announced she's stepping back from her professional golfing career.

"Excited to announce the next phase of my career as I’ll be stepping back from playing on the @lpga_tour full time," she said in a post on Instagram. "I’m so grateful for the past 14 years I spent on tour, traveling the world and competing against the best in the game."

While she's leaving the professional tour, she won't be too far away. Wie announced she's the newest Athlete Collaborator and newest member of the Nike Think Tank.

The golfing world flocked to social media to praise Wie's career.

"Michelle Wie wasn't just important to women's golf; she was important to golf. She changed the way people thought about the women's game and little boys and girls looked up to her. And at FOURTEEN years old almost made the cut at a PGA Tour event," one fan said.

"Sad to see news that Michelle Wie is retiring, but what a legend—even if she didn’t reach the heights some expected. Almost made a PGA Tour cut at 14 and had six(!) top-5s at LPGA majors before she was 17. An all-time phenom," another fan said.

Congratulations on an incredible career and enjoy the next chapter!