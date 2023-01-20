Michigan Announces Decision On Matt Weiss After Police Investigation

ANN ARBOR, MI - OCTOBER 22: Fans watch a Michigan Wolverines flag after a score against the Illinois Fighting Illini on October 22, 2016 at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Following reports that Michigan co-offensive coordinator and QBs coach Matt Weiss was being investigated by police for an incident involving "computer access crimes," the school made a decision on his future with the team.

According to Michigan insider Anthony Broome, the University of Michigan has terminated Weiss effective immediately. In a statement released shortly after the first report, the team said that the termination stems from "a review of University policies."

The 39-year-old assistant coach was initially suspended when news of the investigation broke. At the time, Weiss assured reporters that he was cooperating with the investigation.

In a statement of his own, Weiss said he was proud of what he and the Wolverines managed to accomplish during his two seasons with the team. He said he looks forward to putting the investigation behind him and returning to football in the future.

"I am proud of the success we achieved over the last two seasons and grateful to all the Michigan players, coaches, and staff. The potential of Team 144 knows no bounds. I have nothing but respect for the University of Michigan and the people who make it such a great place. I look forward to putting this matter behind me and returning my focus to the game I love," Weiss said on Twitter.

Matt Weiss spent over a decade as an assistant for Jim Harbaugh's brother John on the Baltimore Ravens before hiring him as QBs coach in 2021.

After a wildly successful first season, Harbaugh promoted him to co-offensive coordinator alongside Sherrone Moore for the 2022 season - a year that saw Michigan score over 40 points per game.

It'll be interesting to see if Harbaugh hires another co-offensive coordinator, but for now, the team has a pressing vacancy at QBs coach.

Who will fill either or both roles?