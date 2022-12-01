Michigan Announces Decision On Player Facing Felony Charge

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - DECEMBER 04: A detail view of a Michigan Wolverines helmet is seen on an equipment cart during the Big Ten Championship Game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Michigan Wolverines on December 04, 2021, at Lucas Oil Stadium, in Indianapolis, IL. (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Michigan starting defensive tackle Mazi Smith is facing felony charges for carrying a concealed weapon.

The alleged offense took place during a traffic stop in October, but charges weren't filed until Wednesday of this week.

Smith has played in seven games for the Wolverines since this traffic stop incident.

The Michigan football program has announced a decision on Smith's status heading into Saturday's Big Ten Championship matchup against Purdue. The senior lineman will continue to play as the judicial process goes on.

Statement from Athletic Director Warde Manuel:

We are aware of the charge against Mazi from a traffic stop back in October. Mazi was honest, forthcoming and cooperative from the very beginning and is a tremendous young man. He is not and never has been considered a threat to the University or community. Based on the information communicated to us, we will continue to allow the judicial process to play out. Mazi will continue to participate as a member of the team.

Statement from head coach Jim Harbaugh:

I have respect for our judicial process and with that respect brings confidence that a fair and just resolution is forthcoming. Mazi’s character and the trust that he has earned over the past four years will continue to be considered throughout the process.

Smith and the Wolverines will face off against the Boilermakers at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday.