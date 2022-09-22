Michigan Announces Honorary Name For Midfield Tunnel

ANN ARBOR, MI - OCTOBER 17: The Michigan Wolverines student section and marching band during the college football game against the Michigan State Spartans at Michigan Stadium on October 17, 2015 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

The Michigan Wolverines have named their famed midfield tunnel after Hall of Fame coach Lloyd Carr, per ESPN college football insider Adam Rittenberg.

Carr led the Wolverines to a national title in 1997 and amassed a 122-40 overall record through his 13 seasons with the program (1995-2007).

Carr led the Wolverines to a top-10 ranking during each of his 13 seasons in Ann Arbor. His teams notched bowl game appearances in each season, collecting a 6-7 postseason record.

This year's Michigan team is off to a dominant start in 2022. Jim Harbaugh's 3-0 squad is currently ranked No. 4 in the nation after blowout wins over Colorado State, Hawaii and UConn.

This weekend, the Wolverines will welcome Maryland for their fourth and final contest of a four-game homestand to start the season. The Big House will o doubt be rocking as the team looks to maintain its undefeated record.