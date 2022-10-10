Michigan Announces Special Honorary Captain For Saturday

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - DECEMBER 04: A detail view of a Michigan Wolverines helmet is seen on an equipment cart during the Big Ten Championship Game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Michigan Wolverines on December 04, 2021, at Lucas Oil Stadium, in Indianapolis, IL. (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The Michigan football program is going to have a special honorary captain for Saturday's game against Penn State.

Legendary Olympic swimmer Michael Phelps will have that honor, according to Alejandro Zuniga.

Phelps has supported the university for a long time. Even though he never swam for the school, he was still a volunteer assistant coach when he was on campus.

He went on to have one outstanding international career as he won 28 medals (23 of them were gold). His 23 gold medals are still the most Olympic gold medals ever won by an athlete.

The Wolverines will look to keep making a strong case to be in the College Football Playoff for a second-straight year as they try and get to 7-0 overall on Saturday afternoon.

Kickoff will be at Noon ET and it'll be televised by FOX.