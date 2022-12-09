Michigan Announces The Passing Of Dametrius Walker

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - DECEMBER 04: A detail view of a Michigan Wolverines helmet is seen on an equipment cart during the Big Ten Championship Game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Michigan Wolverines on December 04, 2021, at Lucas Oil Stadium, in Indianapolis, IL. (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The Michigan Wolverines are in mourning this week following the passing of beloved Michigan prospect Dametrius "Meechie" Walker.

Meechie was a high school star at Muskegon High School in Michigan and had planned on joining the Wolverines to play college football. Sadly, Walker was diagnosed with a rare form of bone cancer and had to quit football before his senior year of high school.

"Our friend. Our brother. Our teammate. We are heartbroken to learn of the passing of Dametrius Walker. Meechie was an inspiration to every member of our program and the Michigan family as a whole. He will be missed by so many," the school said in a statement.

Michigan fans and players are all taking to Twitter to express their condolences for the beloved football player.

"I don’t even know what to type. I’m gut-wrenched and heartbroken for Meechies mother, son and family. Those are the ones in pain now. Demetrius has a new body and in the presence of the Lord and only knows happiness. Get some decals for the playoffs and Go Blue Forever," one user replied.

"Hope the team wears a decal on their helmet in remembrance of him during the playoffs. RIP Dametrius," wrote another.

"Way more than JUST the UM program. An inspiration to all, way beyond a jersey or a helmet. RIP young man," a third wrote.

Our hearts go out to Walker's family and loved ones.