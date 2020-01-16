Top Michigan Assistant Coach Reportedly Leaving For NFL

One of the top assistant coaches on Jim Harbaugh’s staff is reportedly leaving Michigan for a job in the NFL, according to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport.

Anthony Campanile, Michigan’s linebackers coach and one of the top recruiters on his staff, has reportedly accepted a job with the Dolphins.

The former Boston College defensive coordinator will reportedly serve as a positional coach in Miami under Brian Flores.

This is a tough loss for Jim Harbaugh’s program.

Another interesting hire for Brian Flores from the college ranks: The #Dolphins are hiring #Michigan LBs coach Anthony Campanile for a position coach job on the defense, source said. He was Boston College’s co-DC in 2018. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 16, 2020

Campanile has reportedly been targeted by other college football programs, and while the Wolverines were able to hold them off, the allure of the NFL was apparently too strong.

The defensive coach has strong ties to the Mid-Atlantic and helped Michigan develop good recruiting territory in New Jersey.

Campanile had reportedly turned down offers from Rutgers and Boston College.