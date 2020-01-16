The Spun

Top Michigan Assistant Coach Reportedly Leaving For NFL

Jim Harbaugh coaching a game for Michigan.STATE COLLEGE, PA - OCTOBER 21: Head coach Jim Harbaugh of the Michigan Wolverines talks with a referee in the first half against the Penn State Nittany Lions on October 21, 2017 at Beaver Stadium in State College, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

One of the top assistant coaches on Jim Harbaugh’s staff is reportedly leaving Michigan for a job in the NFL, according to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport.

Anthony Campanile, Michigan’s linebackers coach and one of the top recruiters on his staff, has reportedly accepted a job with the Dolphins.

The former Boston College defensive coordinator will reportedly serve as a positional coach in Miami under Brian Flores.

This is a tough loss for Jim Harbaugh’s program.

Campanile has reportedly been targeted by other college football programs, and while the Wolverines were able to hold them off, the allure of the NFL was apparently too strong.

The defensive coach has strong ties to the Mid-Atlantic and helped Michigan develop good recruiting territory in New Jersey.

Campanile had reportedly turned down offers from Rutgers and Boston College.


