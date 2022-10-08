Michigan Assistant Coach Mike Hart Collapses On Sideline, Carted Off

A terrifying situation has unfolded in a Big Ten football game between Michigan and Indiana this Saturday afternoon.

Michigan assistant coach Mike Hart, the team's running backs coach, collapsed on the sideline in the first quarter.

It appears he's dealing with some sort of medical emergency.

Hart has been carted off the field.

"Scary situation in Bloomington to see Mike Hart collapse on the sideline," said Bryan Fischer.

The good news is that Mike Hart was alert and even gave a thumbs up as he got carted off the field.

"Thumbs up after he was carted off the field. He was responsive and alert on the cart. Obviously a horrifying situation," said Anthony Broome.

A terrifying situation out in Indiana. We certainly send our best to Mike Hart this Saturday afternoon.

"What a sad and scary scene on the Michigan sideline after RB coach Mike Hart collapsed on the sideline and was carted off. Don’t know yet what happened but he seemed alert. Some of his players were in tears," said Stewart Mandel.

Michigan leads Indiana 10-7 late in the first quarter.