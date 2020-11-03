Michigan Coach Makes Troubling Admission Following The Loss

A Michigan Wolverines’ assistant coach made a troubling admission following Saturday’s loss to Michigan State.

Jim Harbaugh’s program was a three-plus touchdown favorite over the Spartans, but they were upset, 27-24, on Saturday afternoon.

On Monday, Michigan offensive coordinator Josh Gattis appeared on 97.1 The Ticket for the Stoney and Jansen show. He made a troubling admission following the loss.

“The challenge for our guys on offense is we’v’e got a lot of inexperienced players,” Gattis said according to MLive. “A lot of first-time players. They have got to be able to handle success and prepare in three or four days for their next opponent in a normal game week.

“I did not think our preparation was up to par, or it was up to the standard that we needed it to be. And that falls on me.”

For the “preparation” to not be adequate heading into a big rivalry game at this stage of Harbaugh’s tenure is very troubling.

Michigan is now 1-6 at home against its two main rivals, Ohio State and Michigan State, since Harbaugh took the job.

The Wolverines will look to get back on the right track on Saturday, taking on a rising Indiana Hoosiers program.