College Basketball World Reacts To The Michigan Injury News

Maryland v MichiganANN ARBOR, MICHIGAN - JANUARY 19: Head coach Juwan Howard of the Michigan Wolverines yells during the first half against the Maryland Terrapins at Crisler Arena on January 19, 2021 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

Michigan’s men’s basketball program announced some tough injury news on Saturday morning ahead of the Big Ten Tournament semifinal contest against Ohio State.

The Wolverines are set to play the Buckeyes for a spot in the tournament title game, but they’ll be without a key player.

Michigan head coach Juwan Howard announced that senior forward Isaiah Livers will be out indefinitely with an injured foot.

“Juwan Howard, the University of Michigan David and Meredith Men’s Basketball Head Coach, announced today (Saturday, March 14) that senior guard/forward Isaiah Livers will be out indefinitely after an MRI following yesterday’s Big Ten Tournament quarterfinal game against Maryland revealed a stress injury to his right foot. Livers will wear a protective boot while he immediately begins rehabbing,” Michigan announced.

This is a really tough blow to a Michigan team that is hoping to contend for a national championship. The Wolverines have to hope that Livers will be able to return at some point in the NCAA Tournament.

Ohio State had some tough injury news prior to this afternoon’s game, too.

The Buckeyes will be without forward Kyle Young, as well.

“He suffered a concussion in the second half vs. Purdue Friday. Kyle has entered Ohio State medical protocols and will be evaluated daily,” Ohio State announced on Saturday morning.

Ohio State and Michigan are scheduled to tip off at 1 p.m. E.T.

The game will air on CBS.


