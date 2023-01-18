Michigan Coach Placed On Leave Amid Police Investigation

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - DECEMBER 04: A detail view of a Michigan Wolverines helmet is seen on an equipment cart during the Big Ten Championship Game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Michigan Wolverines on December 04, 2021, at Lucas Oil Stadium, in Indianapolis, IL. (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Michigan co-offensive coordinator Matt Weiss has been placed on leave due to a police investigation into a "report of computer access crimes" at Schembechler Hall in December.

Weiss has been away from the team and is not helping on the recruiting trail this offseason, per college football insider Pete Thamel of ESPN.

Weiss released a statement to ESPN in response to this ongoing investigation:

"I am aware of the ongoing investigation by the University of Michigan Police Department and fully cooperating with investigators. I look forward to the matter being resolved. Out of respect for the integrity of the investigation, I will not have any further comment."

Weiss, 39, just finished his second season as an assistant under head coach Jim Harbaugh. The Wolverines have earned College Football Playoff berths in each of his two seasons with the program.

Stay tuned for updates on this developing situation out of Ann Arbor.