Michigan Commit Has Honest Admission On Jim Harbaugh’s Decision

Jim Harbaugh had a major decision to make this offseason. The decision he wound up making is already making an impact in the recruiting world.

Harbaugh flirted with a few NFL opportunities in recent weeks. The Raiders were the first potential landing spot. Then the Vikings showed interest and interviewed Harbaugh, twice. In the end, the 58-year-old elected to stay in Ann Arbor.

It was a surprising decision for a number of reasons. Most notably, it really felt like Harbaugh was gone. His decision to stay influenced a recruit’s commitment to Michigan on Saturday.

Three-star running back Cole Cabana committed to Michigan on Saturday evening. He admitted after the decision that he would have pushed back his commitment decision if Harbaugh left Ann Arbor for the NFL.

“When I thought he (Harbaugh) was going to leave for sure, I was going to delay my commitment to see who they got as a head coach,” Cabana told MLive after his announcement. “If it wasn’t (offensive coordinator) Josh Gattis or someone, I would have went up there and met them first before I committed.

“I wanted (Harbaugh) to stay for sure. I like him a lot. I was more focused on my relationship with (running backs coach) Mike Hart, because I knew he was going to stay, but I was really glad to see (Harbaugh) stay.”

Jim Harbaugh is coming off his best season ever at Michigan.

The Wolverines beat Ohio State, won the Big Ten and earned an invite to the College Football Playoff last season.

Harbaugh will try and build on a terrific 2021 season later this year. That is, as long as another NFL opportunity doesn’t come his way.