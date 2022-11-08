Michigan Fans Are Not Happy With Tom Izzo's Comment

DETROIT, MI - MARCH 16: Head coach Tom Izzo of the Michigan State Spartans reacts during the first half against the Bucknell Bison in the first round of the 2018 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Little Caesars Arena on March 16, 2018 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

There was a big incident about a week and a half ago after the Michigan-Michigan State football game.

After the Wolverines beat the Spartans 29-7, Wolverine cornerbacks Ja'Den McBurrows and Gemon Green were attacked by numerous Spartan players in the tunnel. Green's father confirmed last Monday that the family was going to press charges against the players.

That led to head coach Jim Harbaugh being furious with the Spartans program and saying that an apology alone wouldn't get it done.

Spartans head coach Mel Tucker then had his press conference where he announced that he had suspended linebacker Tank Brown, safety Angelo Grose, defensive end Zion Young and cornerback Khary Crump after he reviewed the evidence.

Spartans men's basketball coach Tom Izzo has now broken his silence about the incident and he's tired of the school looking like the bad guy.

“I’m been tired of Michigan State looking like the bad guy. There’s been other bad guys," Izzo said.

Let's just say that fans weren't happy with this comment.

Izzo will need to choose his words more carefully next time.