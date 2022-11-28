Michigan Fan's Comment On Ohio Stadium Is Going Viral

COLUMBUS, OHIO - NOVEMBER 26: Michael Barrett #23 of the Michigan Wolverines celebrates with the University of Michigan Flag after a college football game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Ohio Stadium on November 26, 2022 in Columbus, Ohio. The Michigan Wolverines won the game 45-23 over the Ohio State Buckeyes and clinched the Big Ten East. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images) Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images

At least one Michigan fan was brave enough to attend the Michigan-Ohio State game at the Horseshoe on Saturday. Or was he?

Usually, Ohio Stadium is regarded as one of the toughest places to play but that wasn't the case for this game, according to this Michigan fan.

"I’m still trying to figure out why are people scared to go to OSU for a game. The experience was nothing like I was told. The fans was nothing but super cool to me and I walked around by myself most of the time and everyone was cool. And the stadium is actually dope too," the fan tweeted.

Lewis then went on to say that the fans were cool after the game and even congratulated him on the win. He's also looking forward to going back for another edition of "The Game."

Lewis got to see his Wolverines take down the Buckeyes for a second-straight year. They delivered a 45-23 beatdown to advance to the Big Ten Championship Game and are one win away from being a sure lock in the College Football Playoff.

The next edition of "The Game" will be in Ann Arbor before it returns to Columbus in 2024.